Sciencast Management LP Sells 3,713 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after acquiring an additional 89,247 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $221,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLLI. Craig Hallum cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

