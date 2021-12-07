Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.750-$6.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.75-6.95 EPS.

SAIC traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.86. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

