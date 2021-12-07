Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

STNG has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.56.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $721.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -8.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 66,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.