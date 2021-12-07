Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $133.36

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $133.36 and last traded at $138.82, with a volume of 927850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMG. Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.45 and a 200 day moving average of $169.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

