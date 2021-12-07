scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) CEO John H. Tucker Purchases 10,000 Shares

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) CEO John H. Tucker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $353,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

