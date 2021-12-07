Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Cut by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,891 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,183 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up 1.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,002 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.72. 14,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,248. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on STX. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

