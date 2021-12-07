Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Secoo stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Secoo has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Secoo by 70.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Secoo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Secoo by 102.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Secoo in the first quarter valued at $2,905,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

