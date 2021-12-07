Selway Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Selway Asset Management grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cigna makes up 2.3% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI stock opened at $206.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

