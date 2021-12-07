Selway Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Selway Asset Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,830 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 1.3% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

