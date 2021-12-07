Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242,012 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Semtech worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

SMTC opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.76. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,047 shares of company stock worth $1,456,009. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.