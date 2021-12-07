SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will post sales of $137.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.02 million. SFL posted sales of $114.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $499.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.36 million to $509.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $542.04 million, with estimates ranging from $492.80 million to $591.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SFL by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,388,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

