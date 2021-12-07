Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

SFT stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $353.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 138.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 390,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 427.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 472,227 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

