Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.38.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $48.58 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -53.72 and a beta of 1.97.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after buying an additional 87,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after buying an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

