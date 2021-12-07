Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Position Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 6.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $347,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 25.0% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at about $1,137,000.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

NASDAQ:SPKBU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.