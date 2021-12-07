Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post sales of $201.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.70 million and the highest is $206.80 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $199.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $781.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $776.30 million to $786.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $907.10 million, with estimates ranging from $897.20 million to $917.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

SFNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFNC traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 865,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

