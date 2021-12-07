SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,427.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,421.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3,420.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

