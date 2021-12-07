SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after purchasing an additional 323,633 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after purchasing an additional 303,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,413,000 after purchasing an additional 55,738 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $362.23 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $374.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.58 and its 200-day moving average is $326.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

