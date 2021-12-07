SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $90.00 at Truist

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s previous close.
SLG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.
Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,319. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
About SL Green Realty
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
