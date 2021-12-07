SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $90.00 at Truist

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s previous close.

SLG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,319. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.