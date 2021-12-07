Slow Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,430 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.31.

