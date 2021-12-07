Slow Capital Inc. Has $271,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,421 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 71.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 24.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,674 shares of company stock worth $12,553,761 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $165.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.50 and its 200-day moving average is $156.24. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $169.97.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

