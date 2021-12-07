Slow Capital Inc. Takes $472,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after acquiring an additional 795,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,749,000 after buying an additional 787,185 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,409,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,649,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,682,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $106.01 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.83 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.13.

