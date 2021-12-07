Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Price Target Lowered to $3.80 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.40 to $3.80 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EM opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69. Smart Share Global has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Share Global in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

