SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives $32.88 Average PT from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

CWYUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

CWYUF opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.15. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

