Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.12.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $706,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858 over the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

