Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $465.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $455.00 to $465.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.50.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $341.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of -133.98 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 805,567 shares of company stock valued at $272,543,001 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

