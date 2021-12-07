Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. 277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter.

Solitron Devices, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of solid-state semiconductor components and related devices. Its products include chip carriers, hybrid microcircuits, motor controllers and drivers, packages available for hybrids and transistors, power factor correction modules, and rad-hard components.

