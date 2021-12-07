Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.