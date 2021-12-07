Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 350 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average is $98.86. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $79.95 and a 1 year high of $106.44.

