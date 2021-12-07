Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,568,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 92.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $4,243,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.38.

EXR opened at $205.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.17 and a 200-day moving average of $177.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.56 and a 12-month high of $207.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

