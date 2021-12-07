Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $818,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after buying an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 185.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,630,000 after buying an additional 489,192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,560,000 after buying an additional 405,582 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 106.9% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,904,000 after buying an additional 382,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after buying an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Shares of NOC opened at $363.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.24. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

