Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after buying an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after buying an additional 206,511 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,599,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,287,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,624,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.