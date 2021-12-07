Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Source Capital has decreased its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE SOR opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Source Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Source Capital worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

