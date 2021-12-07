Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.
Source Capital has decreased its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE SOR opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $47.50.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
