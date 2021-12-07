Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Holdings Raised by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Southern Missouri Bancorp makes up 0.0% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.85. 247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $61.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $478.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $30.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

