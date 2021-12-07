SparksPay (SPK) Hits Market Cap of $32,996.42

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $32,996.42 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000493 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,827,925 coins and its circulating supply is 10,606,946 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.