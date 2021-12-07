SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 88,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 94,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $55.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

