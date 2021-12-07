SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.7% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

