SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $166.50. 113,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360,165. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.59 and its 200 day moving average is $168.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

