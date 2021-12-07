SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 29.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

