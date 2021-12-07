SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,655 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,918,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,315,000 after buying an additional 2,267,883 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,202,000 after buying an additional 1,984,422 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $192,341,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,510.0% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 614,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after acquiring an additional 597,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.99.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

