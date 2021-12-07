SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,569,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.