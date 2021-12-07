SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.39. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

