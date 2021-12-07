SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DWX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 124,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

