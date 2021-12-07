Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Raises Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.685 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Spire has increased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Spire has a dividend payout ratio of 67.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spire to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

NYSE SR opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spire by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Spire by 26.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

