Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

SRC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

Shares of SRC opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

