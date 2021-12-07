SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.25.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.12. 1,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,903. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.55 and a 200 day moving average of $127.70. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 118.61 and a beta of 0.73.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

