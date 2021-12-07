St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STJPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STJPF opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

