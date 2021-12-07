Stacks (STX) Reaches One Day Volume of $237.66 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $3.07 billion and approximately $237.66 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00004653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00060895 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00139701 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00181519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.26 or 0.08388238 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.34 or 0.00575693 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,287,455,488 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.