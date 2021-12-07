State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Washington CORP lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 89.0% in the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 403,349 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 21.5% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 796,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 141,194 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 16.3% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 296,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 41,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 60.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 66,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 211.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landsea Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elias Farhat purchased 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 8,750 shares of company stock worth $74,468 in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

