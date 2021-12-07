State Street Corp Makes New Investment in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 486,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 74,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 137,465 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

In related news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $181.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.08. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

