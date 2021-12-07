State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. State Street Corp owned 0.24% of Travelzoo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $151,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,424 shares of company stock worth $1,215,878. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TZOO shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Travelzoo stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $123.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

